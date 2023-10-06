x

October 6, 2023

Dismissing Ruling, Georgiadis Says Not All Retired Judges Can Be Paid

October 6, 2023
By The National Herald
Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ ANA Pool/ Alexandros Beltes)
FILE - Labor and Social Affairs Minister Adonis Georgiadis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ ANA Pool/ Alexandros Beltes)

ATHENS – Only retired judges who appealed against reduced pensions – not all of them – will get increases, Greece’s Labor and Social Affairs Minister Adonis Georgiadis said, giving his interpretation of a court ruling.

The Court of Audit decision reinstated the pensions of retired judges to pre-2012 levels but he said the government can’t afford to pay all those whose benefits were cut, especially factoring in the retroactive amounts.

He told state broadcaster ERT that while the ministry is “studying the consequences” that “Courts cannot exercise fiscal policy,” suggesting the government would not comply if the finding is that all the judges must be paid.

“I respect the judges a lot and I agree that their status should be held high. The point is what can be done. It will not be applied to everyone, there is no money,” he said, adding retroactive payments would bring “complete fiscal derailment.”

He said that, “I don’t give retroactive payments to anyone,” without suggesting whether that meant the government wouldn’t abide by the ruling he said affected only those who took part in the appeal either.

“There is no way we can cut the pension of a poor person and retroactively give away millions. There is an element of social justice,” he added. The 28-3 court vote came after an appeal by retired judges to the Supreme Fiscal Court.

The ruling indicated the retired judges’ pensions must be set at levels above 60 percent of the salaries of their active colleagues, as the Salary Court has decided, making them higher paid than those working.

