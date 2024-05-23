x

May 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Society

Director, Four Workers at Greek Island Tax Office Charged With Bribery

May 23, 2024
By The National Herald
Police car GREECE
(File photo: Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

CHALKIDA, Greece – As Greece is pushing to rein in tax evaders – which no government has been able to do – the director and four employees at the Halkida tax office on the country’s second-biggest island of Evia, were arrested on bribery charges.

No names were given but police said the five tax officials were allegedly receiving bribes from citizens to expedite procedures not explained and accused of blackmailing businesses and taxpayers to pay them.

Authorities were said to have estimated that the suspects took in 96,500 euros ($104,487) in alleged bribes, an investigation beginning in November 2023 by a taxpayer complaining of being asked to pay a bribe of 5,000 euros ($5414) but it wasn’t said for what it was.

Officials said during the police operation one of the tax workers had an envelope containing 10,000 euros ($10,828) that was confiscated along with another 78,795 euros ($85,317) in cash, an unregistered hunting rifle and other items.

Besides the five arrested, two others were detained for allegedly participating in the bribery ring but their role wasn’t explained. Greek tax offices have  had a reputation for corruption as people seek to avoid paying up to 45 percent of their income.

RELATED

Society
Egyptians Held Nearly a Year over Deadly Shipwreck Are Released from Greek Jail

NAFPLIO, Greece (AP) — A group of Egyptians jailed for nearly a year pending trial for a deadly shipwreck were released from jail Wednesday, a day after a Greek court threw out the case against them on grounds that it had no jurisdiction to try it.

Politics
Greece’s Power Company Comes Back to Become Regional Energy Player
Economy
Finance Chief Says Greece Won’t Cut High Value Added Tax on Food

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Three Little Piggies at a Yoga Class = Maximum Happiness

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — Three little piggies went to a yoga class.

CHALKIDA, Greece - As Greece is pushing to rein in tax evaders - which no government has been able to do - the director and four employees at the Halkida tax office on the country’s second-biggest island of Evia, were arrested on bribery charges.

MYKONOS – Apanemi, Mykonos Theoxenia, hosts an unforgettable culinary experience on June 2, 9 PM, with its the Michelin All Star Voyage Culinaire Night.

Fourteen U.S.

BINGHAMTON, NY – In a lively fusion of tradition and philanthropy, the Riverdale Banquet Hall in Endwell, NY, played host to the annual Greek Night organized by Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.