Direct Archdiocesan District Philoptochos Agape Luncheon to Be Held on April 29

Associations

St. Michael's Home is one of the institutions of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese and is the only elder care facility in the United States directly under the aegis of the Church of America with the Archbishop serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Photo: St. Michael's Home

NEW YORK – The Direct Archdiocesan District (DAD) Philoptochos Agape Luncheon will be held on Saturday, April 29, 11 AM, at the Surf Club on the Sound in New Rochelle, NY.

Members and friends are invited to attend this event to celebrate the organization’s dedication to helping those in need. With 55 chapters, the DAD Philoptochos is looking forward to new chapters in the future and is also looking forward to a great attendance and support at the event.

This luncheon will give members the opportunity to share their common bond in serving and promoting the various missions through the many diversified philanthropic endeavors and projects that the Philoptochos undertakes. The earnings from this event will go to the new St. Michael’s Home for the Aged in Uniondale, Long Island, which is quickly coming to completion.

His Eminence, Archbishop Elpidophoros will be attending the luncheon and keynote speaker Demetra Ganias Soterakis, a distinguished journalist and television host, will speak about ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love.’

Tickets for this event are $110 if purchased before April 14, $120 thereafter. For ticket purchase, raffles, sponsorship, and more information, please contact: Christine Balidis via email: [email protected] or by phone: 914-602-8900 or Bessie Ziozis via email: [email protected] or by phone: 917-593-0011.