October 4, 2022

Politics

Greece Closely Monitoring Alleged Plans for Turkish-Libyan Agreement on Energy

October 3, 2022
By Athens News Agency
The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – The matter of an alleged plan to draw up an agreement between Turkey and Libya on the exploitation of Libyan energy sources by Turkey is being closely followed, Greek diplomatic sources said on Monday. An official statement will be issued if there is such an agreement and information regarding its contents, they added.

The same sources stressed that respect for the agreement between Greece and Egypt for the delimitation of the maritime zones in 2020 was of absolutely vital importance.

In any case, Greece will defend its sovereignty and its sovereign rights in accordance with International Law and particularly the International Law of the Sea, they added.

The Greek Foreign Ministry is informing Greece’s allies and partners, the same sources said.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

