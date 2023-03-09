Dimosthenis-Dimitrios Despotidis Presented His Book ‘Searching for My Footsteps’

General News

BOSTON – The Maliotis Cultural Center (MCC) in Brookline, MA, on March 3 welcomed the internationally-awarded young poet Dimosthenis-Dimitrios Despotidis from Greece for an evening of poetry and music with a reading from his recent book Searching for My Footsteps.

Hellenic College-Holy Cross President George Cantonis gave the welcoming remarks followed by MCC Assistant Director Markella Patitsas and the evening’s moderator, Hellenic College Interim Dean Dr. Timothy Patitsas who also offered comments.

Despotidis’ poems, in Greek and English, were characterized by a liveliness and a precociousness beyond his youthful age and covered an array of topics – from reflections on his home island of Andros, to climate change, the indomitable Greek spirit and patriotism. The poetry was interspersed by moving musical interludes and reflections from members of the Boston Greek community.

Among those sharing reflections and congratulations were the Director of the Greek Afternoon School of St. Nektarios in Roslindale, MA, Maria Kyriakantonaki, and President of the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England Vasilis Kafkas, who presented the poet with an honorary medal for his contributions to Hellenism at such a young age. The event concluded with an intimate book signing and a community reception.

MCC looks forward to highlighting the creative talents and dreams of the next generation while promoting Hellenic culture and language as much as possible and concluded their Facebook post about the event with: “Axios Dimosthenis-Dimitrios!”