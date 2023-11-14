Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Celebrating 43rd Anniversary, Featured in Seattle Times

Culture

SEATTLE – Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley was featured in the Seattle Times as it celebrated its 43rd anniversary in October with four nights of performances by Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen as well as a “New Orleans-themed dinner special.” Greek-American owner John Dimitriou had planned a 40th anniversary celebration for October 2020, but “COVID-19 spoiled that party,” the Times reported, noting that the “sleek, 400-seat Seattle music palace” has hosted “everyone from the late Dizzy Gillespie to Harry Connick Jr.”

Dimitriou decided not to wait until the 50th anniversary to celebrate the iconic venue.

“The great bass player Christian McBride, who recently hosted a benefit at the club for Seattle trombonist Julian Priester, who is recovering from a heart attack,” told the Times that “the fact that there’s a place that has been solely dedicated to jazz and it’s been open for 43 years, that’s impressive! They have put Seattle on the map as one of the premier jazz cities in the country.”

“The credit for Jazz Alley’s success goes to Dimitriou himself,” the Times reported, adding that “in its first rocky decade, the club struggled to keep its doors open, but through wit, gumption, stubbornness and an ability to learn from his mistakes, Dimitriou managed to turn his club into a world-class destination.”

“There’s not a bad seat in the house, thanks to Dimitriou’s attention to superb acoustics and sightlines, and his well-trained servers — jazz fans themselves — know how to get in and out quietly with cocktails and meals without interrupting the flow of the music,” the Times reported, noting that “Jazz Alley’s signature is the marriage of hip jazz with elegant dining, uncommon in the world of jazz clubs.”

“The club’s rich history and quality make musicians want to play there and spur them to top performances,” the Times reported, pointing out that “an amateur musician who understands and deeply loves the music he has booked for 43 years, Dimitriou, 74, has no plans to retire, but his son, Ari, is prepared to take over when his father makes the call.”

“Running a jazz club with fine food may have been written in Dimitriou’s stars from the start,” the Times reported, noting that Dimitriou was born in Seattle, graduated from Roosevelt High School (Class of ’67), and “comes from a long line of Greek restaurateurs.”

“A cousin by marriage ran the Pioneer Square jazz club Pete’s Poop Deck in the ‘60s and in 1973, his half-brother, Gus Boutsinis, opened a French restaurant in Pioneer Square called the Pioneer Banque, and hired Dimitriou to book jazz,” the Times reported, adding that “there, Dimitriou learned the ropes, including how to cut a deal.” “Jack Randall, a Boston booking agent who for 27 years has provided Jazz Alley with such acts as Chick Corea and Ravi Coltrane, humorously described a recent bargaining session with Dimitriou as ‘hand-to-hand combat with occasional bayonet use,’” the Times reported, noting that “from the Banque, Dimitriou went east, working two years at Washington, DC’s Blues Alley, where he met his wife, artist Carla Dimitriou, with whom he returned to Seattle in 1978.”

“The next year, while booking a venue near SeaTac called The Place, Dimitriou noticed that a cozy spot on University Way Northeast called Jazz Alley had closed after a six-month run,” the Times reported, adding that “he offered to assume the lease and on October 14, 1980, reopened the doors.”

“We had no money,” Dimitriou told the Times. “There was a marquee, and it would have cost a lot of money to put in a new one, so we said fine, let’s use that. We didn’t even choose the name.”

“Locals have fond memories of the U District place, which often featured Seattle talent,” the Times reported, noting recollections from “drummer John Bishop, who went on to found the local jazz label Origin Records,” who told the Times: “I played there the first time when I was 22… that I could do 20 years of playing dates at Jazz Alley… pretty damn lucky. I think that was one of the main reasons I didn’t leave town.”

“Though charming, the original Jazz Alley was small and Dimitriou found it difficult to make ends meet,” the Times reported, adding that “worse, the building needed major repairs.”

“One night, while [saxophonist] Stan Getz was playing a beautiful ballad,” Dimitriou told the Times, “all of a sudden a big stream of water starts flowing down from the second floor. Someone was taking a bath [upstairs] and it overflowed. Getz looked at me and said, ‘I got to stop playing these joints.’”

“In September 1985, after a disastrous, 10-month experiment operating a second club simultaneously in Pioneer Square — ‘I doubled my costs and halved my revenues,’ Dimitriou says now — the club we know today as Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley opened in the United Airlines Building at Sixth Avenue and Lenora Street,” the Times reported, noting that “with its high ceilings, elegant décor, and great sightlines and acoustics — as well as free parking in the garage across the alley — the new spot was a huge step up.”

“Over the years, Dimitriou has continuously improved it, with massive remodels that doubled the capacity and added the alley entrance appropriate to its inherited name,” the Times reported, adding that “another innovation that helped Jazz Alley succeed was Dimitriou’s 1986 decision to incorporate the music side of his business (not the restaurant) as a nonprofit, the Pacific Jazz Institute, which exempted the club from the city’s 5% admissions tax (eliminated in 2009) and made it eligible for tax-deductible grants (though Dimitriou wryly notes that in 25 years only one grant came through).”

“It also sparked the idea of adding the admission charge to the food bill, so customers would not be asked for money at the door,” the Times reported, noting that “it worked, and music lovers in general began to view the club as an upscale destination for special occasions,” and “by 2015, the Alley was taking in more than $3 million in admissions.”

“In 2016, DownBeat magazine, the jazz fan bible, named the club one of the top 100 clubs in the country,” the Times reported, adding that “in 2021, the Jazz Journalists Association named Dimitriou a Jazz Hero.”

“That nearly all of the staff [60 in total] returned after being laid off for 15 months during pandemic lockdowns — a blow softened significantly, says Dimitriou, by the Paycheck Protection Program — speaks to their loyalty,” the Times reported, noting that “Dimitriou kept the kitchen going during the pandemic, providing nearly 100,000 meals for social service agencies such as the Northwest Food Alliance,” which he continues to do to this day, according to Rob Perry, Jazz Alley’s assistant club manager and longest-running employee.

“But Dimitriou, who grew up playing trumpet and drums and keeps a keyboard in his office, would rather talk about music,” the Times reported.

“I think one of the greatest shows I ever saw in the U District was [tenor saxophonist] Pharoah Sanders,” he told the Times. “He had Idris Muhammad on drums and John Hicks on piano and Walter Booker on bass. It was a Monday night show. The music was just extraordinary. When Dave Brubeck was here, [the late Seattle clarinetist] Bill Smith sat in. That was magical. You know, we grew up kind of at the end of the golden era. I used to drink with Dizzy Gillespie and Dexter [Gordon]. Those guys are gone now.”

“As youth moves front and center to the stage, so, too, is Jazz Alley being passed along to the next generation,” the Times reported, noting that “Dimitriou’s 34-year-old son Ari, who has worked at the club since he was 14 and is now a co-owner, is prepared to take the helm.”

“Armed with an MBA in entrepreneurial finance leadership from Seattle University, Ari Dimitriou says his father has never pushed him to take over the business, but COVID was a tipping point,” the Times reported.

“The prospect of losing this place made me realize how important it was for me to commit,” he told the Times. “I really respect what my dad has brought to this community.”

More information is available by phone: 206-441-9729 and online: https://www.jazzalley.com/www-home/.