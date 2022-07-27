x

July 27, 2022

Digital Replacement of Greek ID Rolled Out by e-Governance Minister

July 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis)

ATHENS. The new application “Gov.gr Wallet” providing a virtual wallet on mobile phones is rolling out as of today, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Wednesday, at an event attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The downloaded mobile app will replace the need to carry a police ID or a driver’s license in physical form, allowing faster transactions through a secure system calling for digital confirmation through a QR code, among others.

Pierrakakis said the app was set up through the general public administration “gov.gr” platform’s internal structure, and he explained how it is downloaded through wallet.gov.gr and the use of tax (TaxisNet) or web banking codes. Text messages (SMSs) will confirm every document issued, he said.

Gov.gr Wallet is available as of the same day (July 27) to citizens whose tax number (AFM) ends in 1, and will eventually roll out to all.

The IDs will carry their identifying QR code, which can serve as a confirmation when officials ask for each and then scan it.

In addition, “We are creating a system for banks and telecom providers starting October 1, as well as for any agencies that require the user to show an ID. A digital trace will be created instead of copies of one’s ID, turning into digital proof something that has been a burden to provide in physical form,” the minister said, referring to the police IDs required for most official transactions.

Pierrakakis thanked his fellow ministers Kostas Karamanlis (Infrastructure & Transport) and Takis Theodorikakos (Citizen Protection), and told the prime minister that “this was a heart project of yours since you were leader of the main opposition, and it still is, and is about your own dream, that is exactly why it has no become reality.”

The National Herald

