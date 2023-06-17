x

June 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

United States

Did You Hear About the Greek Diner Owner Who Always Worked?

June 17, 2023
By The National Herald
Hellenic Snack Bar Long Island, East Marion, NY
Hellenic Snack Bar. (Photo: facebook/Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant)

NEW YORK – John Giannaris built the Hellenic Snack Bar way out on Long Island in East Marion, NY into a favorite eatery and landmark that lured people many miles to get there for the food and atmosphere.

He passed away May 12 at age 86, but his lifetime of work – he worked six to seven days a week – is being carried on by his son John, who began working with him at age 10 to learn the business, including chatting with customers.

“My father loved to work,” Giannaris told the Suffolk Times Review. “He’d be up early and working and go late into the night in the kitchen and then sit with other Greeks and talk until three in the morning. He never wanted to not be working.”

John Giannaris had to emigrate twice to the United States – because he was deported the first time in the early 1960s – to find a place in New York.

He returned with wife Anna Hartofilis, from Nisyros, started as a waiter at the Plaza Hotel, painted apartments, and worked in his brother-in-law’s donut shop, the Greek work ethic ingrained.

RELATED

Culture
Thought-Provoking ‘Catharsis’ at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria

ASTORIA – The thought-provoking Catharsis: An Interpretive Approach to Feminine Archetypes in Ancient Greek Tragedy, directed by Avgi Maria Atmatzidou, was performed at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria on June 15 after the show was postponed due to the smoke conditions the previous week.

Events
Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens Hosts Annual One Campaign Celebration
United States
In San Francisco’s Souvla, Charles Bililies Created Fast Fine Restaurant

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.