Diaspora Registered in Special Electoral Rolls Votes in Greek Elections on June 24

General News

ATHENS – On Saturday, June 24, one day before the official date of the national elections that will be held in Greece on June 25, expatriates everywhere who are registered in the special electoral rolls and have the right to vote from their place of residence will go to the polls.

This is provided for in the Presidential Decree published in the Government Gazette, signed by Acting Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas and Acting Interior Minister Kalliopi Spanou, which concerns the “setting of the date and duration of voting for the election of deputies at polling stations outside the Greek territory.”

In its single article the Presidential Decree states:

“It is determined that the voting for the election of deputies in all polling stations outside the Greek territory, by voters registered in the special electoral rolls abroad, shall be held on 24 June 2023, Saturday. The voting period at all polling stations outside the Greek territory shall be from 7:00 to 19:00 local time in each country. The Minister of the Interior is hereby instructed to publish and execute this decree.”

It is recalled that in addition to the 22,857 voters registered in the special electoral rolls abroad, some 7,000 additional voters who were late in applying and had thus missed the deadline set for the first round of elections that was held on May 21 will be able to vote in the second, bringing the total number to about 30,000.

The increase in the number of people registered on the special overseas electoral rolls may also cause an increase the number of polling stations, as a minimum of 40 voters is needed to create one and locales may now qualify for more.