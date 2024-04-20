Diane Kochilas Says Ikarian Diet Clean Dozen Foods Longevity’s Secret

General News

She’s familiar to fans of her books and TV show My Greek Table as making Greek recipes even more popular but Diane Kochilas said the real secret – including to living longer – comes from the island of Ikaria from where her family hails.

It’s there, she told CNBC, where for two decades she’s been running a cooking school out of the kitchen and garden of her family home, the island being one of only five Blue Zones in the world with so many people living past 100 years old.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/01/what-we-eat-on-ikaria-greek-island-of-longevity.html

“My pantry is culled from the traditions of the Mediterranean: chock-full of all the things that have long given food its flavor in this part of the world,” she said, although people there like their wine and take their time without rushing.

The Greek-American chef said there are 12 staples to the diet there that’s the key. Those are: beans and legumes, garlic, grains, herbs, nuts, olives, olive oil, sea salt, honey, dried fruits, yogurt, and naturally-fermented feta and cheeses.