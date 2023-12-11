DHOP 6th Annual ‘Toys for Teens’ Holiday Toy Drive Now thru Dec. 20

Associations

Dedham House of Pizza and The Blue Bunny Books & Toys are teaming up with the Westwood Masons to host their annual holiday toy drive, Toys for Teens, now in its 6th consecutive year. Photo: Courtesy of Dedham House of Pizza

DEDHAM, MA – Dedham House of Pizza and The Blue Bunny Books & Toys – both small businesses located in the historic Dedham Square – are teaming up with the Westwood Masons to host their annual holiday toy drive, Toys for Teens, now in its 6th consecutive year. From now until December 20, community members are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys to either locations. The toys will be donated to those in need and shelters in Greater Boston.

Additional items such as books, gift cards, hairbrushes, makeup, sports equipment, board games and video games are also welcome. Anything helps and whatever is donated will be given a good home. The ‘Toys for Teens’ drive was founded by the Westwood Masons almost a decade ago with the goal of providing for teenagers, who are often overlooked during the holiday season, and has been adopted by Dedham House of Pizza and The Blue Bunny Books & Toys in an effort to further the donation footprint and spread holiday cheer to this important age group in need.

“Every year, we find local charities of Greater Boston to support who are in constant need of toys. Inspired by the Westwood Masons’ commitment to helping others, we work together to collect hundreds to sometimes thousands of toys for teenagers every holiday season,” said George Panagopoulos, owner and operator of Dedham House of Pizza. “You see so many toys for tots programs out there, but rarely anything for teens. There is always a need for toys and teenagers often seem to be forgotten about.”

For more information, please visit www.dedhamhouseofpizza.com or www.bluebunnybooks.com.

Community members can drop off their donations now through December 20 at Dedham House of Pizza, 376 Washington Street, or The Blue Bunny Books & Toys, 577 High Street in Dedham Square.