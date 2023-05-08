Detroit’s Greek-Americans Marched for Greek Independence

General News

DETROIT – The churches and organizations of the Greek-American community in the Detroit Metropolitan Area marched up Monroe Street on May 7, pausing at Beaubien Street and St. Antoine Street, where Greek restaurants and businesses are concentrated, to celebrate Greek Independence.

The local media took note as Myesha Johnson of The Detroit News wrote that, “Downtown Detroit’s Greektown was filled with marchers, flags, blue-and-white balloons and Greek-pride Sunday in a celebration of Greece’s independence and culture,” that included singing and dancing and speeches by Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and other officials.

Gilchrist said, “the celebration has special meaning to those of Greek heritage, but it means something to all of us. It’s a reminder of the inner strength of the human spirit … When we reject oppression and step into opportunity, when we fight for one another, our freedom, our self-alliance, our shared determination that we can accomplish anything and overcome everything.”

He continued his moving speech, adding, “the reason that it’s important that all cultures celebrate one another’s independence is because there may come a time when have to fight for one another’s independence. Whether that is oppression of ideology, whether that is oppression that has to do with lack of economic opportunity or that is oppression that is strictly brought forth by ignorance.”

Johnson wrote that Gilchrist emphasized that, “in for all to achieve the freedom that we were born into, we must always fight for it.”

The article noted that, “the original Detroit Greek Parade began during World War II to raise money for war bonds for Greece, an American ally. The parades continued for several decades until the late 1960s. In 2002, the current parade committee resurrected the event and parades have been held annually ever since.”

The May 7 Greek Parade was the 21st held in Detroit.

Yanni Dionisopoulos is the president of the committee. “His team has been operating the parade for almost a decade,” Johnson wrote.

“We’re celebrating freedom from the Ottoman Empire. We’re celebrating our freedom being Greek-Americans here in Detroit,” Dionisopoulos said, adding, “we do have a very large population of Greeks in the Metro Detroit area, but one thing that’s really distinguished is we have a lot of Greek pioneers … that have started a lot of things in the city … There’s so many Greeks that have contributed over the years to the city.”

The article noted that “according to the Detroit Historical Society, the popular American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island on West Lafayette Street in downtown Detroit were started by Greek immigrants in the 1900s.

After praising the pioneering immigrants, Dionisopoulos said of the younger generation, “that’s who we’re relying on to continue these traditions because there’s third- and fourth-generations Greeks … The Greek language does not predominate in their home or they haven’t been to Greece but they’re very proud to be Greek … It’s our duty for us to let them know what our culture is all about.”

According to the Detroit News, “Lynn Whitemarsh was recording marchers on Monroe Street as the parade kicked off; she wanted to see representatives from Saints Constantine Greek Orthodox Church in Westland, a church whose events she often attends. Whitemarsh said, ‘I think it’s nice to have something like this … They have really good fish fries during the Easter season. I’ve been to a lot of their … dinner events … they also have a Greek fair every summer.’”

Whitemarsh said her mother was a member of the Greek Catholic church and shared the culture with her, so as an adult she “celebrates Greek culture by going to the church’s events. When she was in high school, she would go to Greektown every weekend, according to the article. “It was kind of a ritual,” said Whitemarsh, who is 63.

Vasilis Vouharas, who is a member of the parade committe, “handcrafted a red-and-gold metal helmet, shield and sword to represent warriors from northern Greece under the leadership of Alexander the Great,” the article observed. “We’re trying to keep the culture and the history [alive]” he said.

(Material from the Detroit News was used in this report)