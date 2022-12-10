x

December 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Cinema

Detroit: The City of Churches Premieres on DPTV Dec. 12

December 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Metropolitan Nicholas of Detroit
His Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas of Detroit. Photo: Facebook

DETROIT, MI – Detroit: The City of Churches, the latest production from producer Keith Famie and his Visionalist Entertainment Productions team premieres on Detroit Public TV (PBS) on Monday, December 12, 8 PM, DBusiness (DB) reported. His Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas of Detroit and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral are featured in the program.

“The 90-minute documentary, introduced by longtime Detroit news personality Chuck Gaidica, takes the audience on an in-depth look at Detroit’s history from the perspective of 17 of the city’s most iconic houses of worship,” DB reported, adding that “at one time, Detroit had more churches per square mile than any other city in the country, serving a population of multiple nationalities and many faiths.”

“Detroit: The City of Churches captures the city’s early settlers, as well as the Underground Railroad, automotive boom, and civil rights movement to frame how Detroit’s spiritual leaders, their places of worship, and their congregations helped guide the city as it is known today,” DB reported, noting that “as part of this story, Famie says the audience will gain a deeper understanding of the origin of stained glass, various architectural designs, the significance of church bells, the historic organs that drive the Sunday services, Pewabic Pottery, and the history of Detroit’s Eastern Market.”

“The film also features an important story about the impact the sisters — Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Felician Sisters — had on many congregations,”  DB reported, adding that “Famie and his team built and filmed 60 custom historical image sets over a three-week period, which are seen throughout the documentary.”

More information about the film’s production is available online: www.detroitcityofchurches.com.

RELATED

Culture
Celine Βrings Rock Music Element into Hollywood Fashion Show

LOS ANGELES — Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night.

Music
K-Pop Star Among 8 to Join Japan Tycoon Maezawa’s Moon Trip
Cinema
‘It’s Fate.’ 40 Years Later, Ke Huy Quan is a Star, Again

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis at Capital Link Forum: ‘Best Time to Invest in Greece is Now’

WASHINGTON (ANA-MPA/P. Kasfikis) - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that "more than any other time, now is the time to invest in Greece," in a pre-recorded message to the 24th Annual Capital Link 'Invest in Greece Forum-Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum' held in New York on Friday.

OTTAWA, Canada – Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Euphrosyne Chapter 292’s 65th anniversary was celebrated on December 3.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida hosted Consul General of Greece in Tampa Loukas Tsokos at several speaking engagements in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, FL, December 3-4.

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave an interview to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, in which he referred to Greece's economy and the country's overall trajectory, it was reported on Saturday.

ATEHNS - Heavy rains and thunderstorms, gusty southerly winds and hail in several regions is forecast on Sunday, as the GAIA weather front reaches most parts of Greece as of Saturday evening until Sunday night.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.