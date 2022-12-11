Detroit: The City of Churches Premieres on DPTV Dec. 12

Church

His Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas of Detroit during the filming of Detroit: The City of Churches. (Photo: Courtesy of Keith Famie)

DETROIT, MI – Detroit: The City of Churches, the latest production from producer Keith Famie and his Visionalist Entertainment Productions team premieres on Detroit Public TV (PBS) on Monday, December 12, 8 PM, DBusiness (DB) reported. His Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas of Detroit and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral are featured in the program.

“The 90-minute documentary, introduced by longtime Detroit news personality Chuck Gaidica, takes the audience on an in-depth look at Detroit’s history from the perspective of 17 of the city’s most iconic houses of worship,” DB reported, adding that “at one time, Detroit had more churches per square mile than any other city in the country, serving a population of multiple nationalities and many faiths.”

“Detroit: The City of Churches captures the city’s early settlers, as well as the Underground Railroad, automotive boom, and civil rights movement to frame how Detroit’s spiritual leaders, their places of worship, and their congregations helped guide the city as it is known today,” DB reported, noting that “as part of this story, Famie says the audience will gain a deeper understanding of the origin of stained glass, various architectural designs, the significance of church bells, the historic organs that drive the Sunday services, Pewabic Pottery, and the history of Detroit’s Eastern Market.”

“The film also features an important story about the impact the sisters — Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Felician Sisters — had on many congregations,” DB reported, adding that “Famie and his team built and filmed 60 custom historical image sets over a three-week period, which are seen throughout the documentary.”

More information about the film’s production is available online: www.detroitcityofchurches.com.