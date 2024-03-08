x

March 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

General News

Detroit Favorite: Tom Teknos’ Hudson Cafe Now Branches Out to Troy

March 8, 2024
By The National Herald
https://hudson-cafe.com/
(Photo: https://hudson-cafe.com/)

DETROIT – It’s billed as an American restaurant, operated by Tom Teknos who has made The Hudson Cafe in Detroit a must for classic dishes and so successful it’s adding another one in the suburb of Troy, its third location.

It’s named for an iconic former department store during Detroit’s heyday, before a decline and Teknos opening it in 2011 as the city was trying to make a comeback from economic woes and revitalizing itself.

Teknos has Cortney Bogorad, who has been with Hudson Cafe since 2011, when it opened, and family friend Elyse Elwood. “My business partners and I are absolutely thrilled to open in Troy, Teknos told the Detroit Free Press. “It has been a market we wanted to be in for quite a while,” he added.

The menu will be the same, featuring breakfast classics of egg dishes including omelets, pancakes and French toast, and a selection of eggs Benedict. There are also burgers, salads, sandwiches and wraps.

“Our mission is simple: to celebrate the diverse, hustling, resilient city of Detroit and its people by consistently providing amazing food and a stellar experience,” its website says.

RELATED

General News
St. Katherine Church in Naples, FL Holds Groundbreaking

NAPLES – On Sunday, March a historic Groundbreaking Ceremony took place at St.

General News
St. John’s Alumnus Pharmacist Champions the Rights of HIV/AIDS Patients
General News
Let the Debate Begin: Gotham Magazine Lists Eight Best NYC Greek Eateries

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

How Do Animals React During a Total Solar Eclipse? Scientists Plan to Find Out in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a total solar eclipse transforms day into night, will tortoises start acting romantic? Will giraffes gallop? Will apes sing odd notes? Researchers will be standing by to observe how animals’ routines at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas are disrupted when skies dim on April 8.

NAPLES – On Sunday, March a historic Groundbreaking Ceremony took place at St.

The pride Greek-Americans take in their children and grandchildren is matched only by the appreciation that flows in the other direction.

DETROIT - It’s billed as an American restaurant, operated by Tom Teknos who has made The Hudson Cafe in Detroit a must for classic dishes and so successful it’s adding another one in the suburb of Troy, its third location.

The herd syndrome is in full swing regarding Biden's age.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald