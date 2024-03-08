Detroit Favorite: Tom Teknos’ Hudson Cafe Now Branches Out to Troy

General News

DETROIT – It’s billed as an American restaurant, operated by Tom Teknos who has made The Hudson Cafe in Detroit a must for classic dishes and so successful it’s adding another one in the suburb of Troy, its third location.

It’s named for an iconic former department store during Detroit’s heyday, before a decline and Teknos opening it in 2011 as the city was trying to make a comeback from economic woes and revitalizing itself.

Teknos has Cortney Bogorad, who has been with Hudson Cafe since 2011, when it opened, and family friend Elyse Elwood. “My business partners and I are absolutely thrilled to open in Troy, Teknos told the Detroit Free Press. “It has been a market we wanted to be in for quite a while,” he added.

The menu will be the same, featuring breakfast classics of egg dishes including omelets, pancakes and French toast, and a selection of eggs Benedict. There are also burgers, salads, sandwiches and wraps.

“Our mission is simple: to celebrate the diverse, hustling, resilient city of Detroit and its people by consistently providing amazing food and a stellar experience,” its website says.