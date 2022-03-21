x

March 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

You’re reading 4 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Food

Desserts with Tahini to Enjoy This Time of Year

March 21, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
fitnish-media-pies-unsplash
Photo by FitNish Media, via Unsplash

Tahini is a versatile ingredient and is used in many savory and sweet recipes in Greek and Cypriot cuisine. Made from ground sesame seeds, tahini is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and may help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and strokes. It also contains some protein, fiber, and many nutrients, such as iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and some B vitamins as well. The high amounts of magnesium and phosphorus may help reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis. Though relatively high in calories and fat, tahini contains healthier, unsaturated fat and antioxidants which may help reduce the risk of certain cancers. As with all things, moderation is the key.

Though readily available in grocery stores and supermarkets, tahini can be made at home with a simple two-ingredient recipe, 2 cups toasted sesame seeds and 2-4 tablespoons olive oil, ground together in a food processor until smooth, which makes 1 cup of tahini.

 

Skaltsounia

For the dough:

3 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1 cup tahini

1/2 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons Greek honey

 

For the filling:

1 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup chopped, blanched almonds

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup sesame seeds, optional

2-4 tablespoons honey or orange marmalade

1/2 cup raisins, golden or dark, as preferred

 

For the topping:

Confectioners’ sugar

Anthonero (Rose water), optional

Ground cinnamon, optional

 

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Make a well in the center and add the tahini, orange juice, and honey. Stir until just combined. Knead lightly, if needed, to bring all the ingredients together. Cover with plastic wrap and allow the dough to rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. In a separate bowl, stir together the ingredients for the filling and set aside. Roll out the dough to 1/8 inch thickness and cut out circles 5 inches in diameter. Place a teaspoon of filling in the center and fold to form half-moon shapes, pressing the edges of the dough together to seal. A little water may help to seal the edges or press with the tines of a fork for a more decorative edge. Bake on a parchment lined baking sheet in a preheated 350 degree F oven for 20 to 30 minutes until lightly golden. Remove from oven and sprinkle with anthonero (rose water), if using, while the skaltsounia are hot. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar, and if preferred, cinnamon. Allow to cool completely on wire racks before serving. Skaltsounia are best enjoyed the day they are made, otherwise store tightly covered in an airtight container since they have a tendency to dry out.

 

Vegan Tahini Cookies

Tahini cookies. Photo by Lavi Perchik, via Unsplash

1 cup Zea or spelt flour, plus 2 tablespoons

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pinch Greek sea salt

1/3 cup grape molasses

1/3 cup tahini

Coating:

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon grape molasses

1/4 cup sesame seeds

 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mix together the 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons spelt flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Make a well in the center and add the 1/3 cup grape molasses and tahini. Stir to combine. Roll small portions of dough into small balls, about 1/2 inch in diameter. Combine water and 1 tablespoon grape molasses in a small bowl or shallow dish. Place sesame seeds in a second bowl. Roll balls in the molasses and then coat with the sesame seeds. Place 2 inches apart on the baking sheet. Flatten with the bottom of a glass. Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet.

Note: Plain flour may be used instead of Zea or spelt flour and Greek honey instead of grape molasses.

RELATED

Food
Italy Βaker Μakes “Peace” Bread, Sweets for Ukraine Refugees

PARABIAGO, Italy — A small bakery in northern Italy is trying to do its part to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Food
Violating Greece’s Rights, Denmark Selling White Cheese as Feta
Food
Traditional Greek Foods to Celebrate March 25th

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

“No City Anymore”: Mariupol Survivors Take Train to Safety

LVIV, Ukraine — The heat on the train was as thick as the anxiety.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings