July 11, 2022

Food

Desserts Featuring Summer Fruits & Greek Yogurt

July 11, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
reuben-mcfeeters-strawberry cake-unsplash
Strawberry cake. Photo by Reuben Mcfeeters, via Unsplash

Summer fruits are one of the highlights of the season. From sweet, ripe berries to juicy plums, peaches and nectarines, enjoy them fresh, accompanied by Greek yogurt, or in the following desserts.

 

Greek Yogurt Cake with Strawberries

 

3 cups unbleached, all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 large eggs

3/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 pound strawberries, hulled and halved

2 tablespoons sugar

 

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9 by 13-inch baking pan. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil, yogurt, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until just combined. Transfer the cake batter to the prepared baking pan and smooth with a spatula. Top with the strawberries, cut side down, and sprinkle with the two tablespoons of sugar.

Bake in the preheated over until the cake is golden brown and a skewer or cake tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about one hour. Place the baked cake in the pan on a wire rack to cool completely. Serve with ice cream, if preferred.

 

Summer Fruit Tart

Fruit tart. Photo by Didi Miam, via Unsplash

For the crust:

1 3/4 cups all-purpose unbleached flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter (1 stick)

1/3 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons cold water

1 large egg

 

For the filling:

2 tablespoons all-purpose unbleached flour

1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon peel

Pinch of cinnamon

2 tablespoons sugar

2 pounds mixed summer fruits, such as sliced plums, peaches, nectarines, blueberries, cherries, stems removed, pitted, and cut in half

2 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces

 

For the crust, in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Cut in the cold butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, beat the yogurt, cold water, and egg. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir with a fork until the dough begins to hold together. Form the dough into a ball and shape into a disk. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 30 minutes or until firm enough to roll out. On a floured surface, roll out the dough into a circle to about 1/8 inch thickness. Transfer to a large, rimmed baking sheet and place in refrigerator to keep cool while preparing the filling.

For the filling, in a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, grated lemon peel, cinnamon, and sugar. Add the fruit and toss to coat completely. Place the fruit in the center of the rolled out dough, leaving about 2 inches all around, fold the dough edge up onto the fruit, pleating and pressing together to hold the fruit in place to create a free-form tart. The fruit will peak out in the center. Sprinkle the top with a teaspoon of sugar and dot with butter. Bake in a preheated 375 degree oven for 35-45 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and the filling is bubbling in the center. Transfer to a wire rack to cool and serve with a scoop of your favorite ice cream.

