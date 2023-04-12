x

April 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

Despite the Difficulties, We Have Achieved a Lot, PM Mitsotakis Says

April 12, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview with Mega TV on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “Each pre-election period is of special interest. It is an extremely critical election. I believe that despite the difficulties, we have achieved a lot and the question is whether we will go forward or back. Greek society is facing great difficulties, mainly from imported high prices, and it is my duty and the government’s to stand by the citizens who are being tested by a phenomenon that we haven’t seen for many decades to this extent,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in an interview with Mega TV.

“I want to compare myself to myself. Comparison is an inevitable component of politics. Two politicians can contest to become prime ministers. I had the honour of being prime minister for four years. (SYRIZA’s Alexis) Tsipras was prime minister for four years before me. Citizens can compare what the country has achieved. It’s not a personal confrontation. Citizens don’t just choose a party, they also choose a candidate for prime minister, and that’s why PASOK’s stance on the unknown “X” created confusion,” said the prime minister.

“Certainly politics is a comparative process. I would like the vote both for me and for the party I lead to be positive. That’s why I’m referring to what we have done. I stress the consistency of words and deeds,” he added.

“I feel the responsibility for what happened in Tempi,” the prime minister said, regarding the fatal train crash on February 28.

“I have assumed my share of responsibility. There is one question I think on everyone’s mind. How did it happen and what are you going to do, my children tell me, so that it doesn’t happen again,” the prime minister said.

“The majority of the crises we dealt with were imported,” said Mitsotakis at another point in the interview. “They were crises in which the state rose to the occasion,” he added.

Mitsotakis also stressed the importance of cancer screening and other presymptomatic healthcare programmes, saying they will be the cornerstone of his party’s policy for health.

“One of the major wagers that I want to tackle is child obesity. Another great global problem are adolescent mental health issues,” the prime minister noted, pointing out that the Fofi Gennimata mammogram programme had helped identify 6,000 cases where the patients were unaware they had cancer.

He also highlighted the strong presence of women among his party’s candidates and the work to address issues of violence targeting women, saying he intended to meet with the families of all victims of femicide, while pledging a faster delivery of justice.

RELATED

Society
Build, Baby, Build! Unchecked Tourism Construction Across Greece

ATHENS - Frantically seeking tourism revenues in almost every corner of the country, Greece's New Democracy government has opened areas, including supposedly protected forested areas and public beaches for private development.

Economy
IMF Foresees Primary Surplus in Greece’s State Budget for 2023
Politics
Greek Tourism Minister Signs Joint Action Plan with US Ambassador Tsunis

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.