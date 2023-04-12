Despite the Difficulties, We Have Achieved a Lot, PM Mitsotakis Says

Politics

ATHENS – “Each pre-election period is of special interest. It is an extremely critical election. I believe that despite the difficulties, we have achieved a lot and the question is whether we will go forward or back. Greek society is facing great difficulties, mainly from imported high prices, and it is my duty and the government’s to stand by the citizens who are being tested by a phenomenon that we haven’t seen for many decades to this extent,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in an interview with Mega TV.

“I want to compare myself to myself. Comparison is an inevitable component of politics. Two politicians can contest to become prime ministers. I had the honour of being prime minister for four years. (SYRIZA’s Alexis) Tsipras was prime minister for four years before me. Citizens can compare what the country has achieved. It’s not a personal confrontation. Citizens don’t just choose a party, they also choose a candidate for prime minister, and that’s why PASOK’s stance on the unknown “X” created confusion,” said the prime minister.

“Certainly politics is a comparative process. I would like the vote both for me and for the party I lead to be positive. That’s why I’m referring to what we have done. I stress the consistency of words and deeds,” he added.

“I feel the responsibility for what happened in Tempi,” the prime minister said, regarding the fatal train crash on February 28.

“I have assumed my share of responsibility. There is one question I think on everyone’s mind. How did it happen and what are you going to do, my children tell me, so that it doesn’t happen again,” the prime minister said.

“The majority of the crises we dealt with were imported,” said Mitsotakis at another point in the interview. “They were crises in which the state rose to the occasion,” he added.

Mitsotakis also stressed the importance of cancer screening and other presymptomatic healthcare programmes, saying they will be the cornerstone of his party’s policy for health.

“One of the major wagers that I want to tackle is child obesity. Another great global problem are adolescent mental health issues,” the prime minister noted, pointing out that the Fofi Gennimata mammogram programme had helped identify 6,000 cases where the patients were unaware they had cancer.

He also highlighted the strong presence of women among his party’s candidates and the work to address issues of violence targeting women, saying he intended to meet with the families of all victims of femicide, while pledging a faster delivery of justice.