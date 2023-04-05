Despite Risky Roads, Greece Pushing More Use of Bicycles Again

Society

ATHENS – The idea has been bandied about about before, and even had advanced planning, and now Greece’s New Democracy government is promoting the use of bicycles although the country’s roads are among the most dangerous in the European Union.

A Public Policy Guide for Cycling was posted on the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport that’s aimed at getting more people on bicycles – almost non-existent in the capital and other cities – by 2030.

“Our vision is to promote the use of the bicycle, so that it becomes an equal means of transport for all citizens for all purposes, which will contribute to the improvement of the quality of life, the protection of the environment, public health and the sustainability of our cities,” said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Michalis Papadopoulos.

He also stressed that the promotion cycling is also part of the EU Green Deal, the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy and the Urban Mobility Strategy although Athens is decidedly unfriendly to bicycles.

There are some lanes marked out but they clash with those for buses and taxis that are routinely ignored by drivers who use them instead and bicycles are a relatively rare sight in the capital although the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, also has designated bicycle lanes on streets.

A plan was proffered in 2018 to put more bicycle lanes in Athens where in it’s often so difficult to walk on many sidewalks in Greece’s capital because of obstacle like trees, extended door steps, holes, and crumbling concrete that many people walk in the streets near curbs.

The project included the creation of new lanes and separated bikeways to be added to the existing path connecting Gazi in downtown Athens to Faliro on the southern coast, along the seaside.

The plan was designed in cooperation with the C40 cities initiative – a group of major world cities seeking to curb climate-changing emissions – and the Walking and Cycling Network. Plans were also under way to connect Gazi to the northern suburb of Kifissia.

Athens is behind other EU cities in the use of bicycles and while Amsterdam is seen as the bicycle capital, it ranks third behind Copenhagen and Tallinn in Estonia, while Helsinki and Oslo are 4th and 5th, Europe’s coldest northern cities using them more than Greece or southern states.