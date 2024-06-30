Despite Heatwaves, Overtourism, Greece Eyes World Tourism Power

Society

ATHENS – While acknowledging overtourism could ruin the reasons why people come to Greece, the government is seeking more in the face of rivals complaining the polices cater to the rich and special interests.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogiannia told a parliamentary committee that a bill filed by the New Democracy administration is aimed at “establishing Greece as a global tourism power that is unique for its multifaceted tourism offer and the viable development of destinations and the tourism product.”

That came in the wake of growing criticism – which the government said it’s working to control – of so many tourists in some spots, such as popular islands, that the infrastructure can’t handle the numbers.

Combined with lingering and earlier heatwaves and fires there’s anxiety that Greece in coming years could also lose visitors to countries with cooler climes while saying it can’t control climate change that’s blamed for the changing weather.

The government’s bill also focused on timeshare rentals and short-term rentals that have driven residents out of their neighborhoods in favor of tourists, changing the character of those areas, drying up supply and driving up rents.

The government has also gone all-out pursuing luxury resorts that are unconstitutionally taking over public beaches that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said would be given greater access but some locked off by businesses.

Kefalogianni said that Greek tourism is going in the right direction while admitting there is caution about how to deal with the numbers that could see 35 million people coming in 2024, four million more than a record set in 2023.

She said that Greece became one of the 10 most popular destinations globally, while this year is already showing a strong dynamic in terms of revenues and arrivals although it had more than 22 million fewer visitors than Turkey.

However, she added, “We are at a point where it is critically important to safeguard the conditions allowing tourism to bring long-term benefits to the national economy and to local communities.”

NO DIRECTION HONED

Without explaining how to deal with the paradox, she said, “We are opening a new chapter for Greek tourism that focuses on the quality development of tourism,” that would build on the existing dynamic and utilize all of the comparative advantages of our country,” although those are being undercut by too many tourists in places.

In Parliament, Sevi Voloudaki, rapporteur for ruling New Democracy, said the measure would simplify licensing, support alternate forms of tourism and adapt to environmental and economic needs without saying what those were.

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance rapporteur Kalliopi Vetta charged that, “After five years of rule by New Democracy, there is still no final indication what its tourism strategy is for Greece, beyond introducing bills to ‘take care’ of interests, regulations tailored to specific interests, and patches on behalf of everyone who has access to the political leadership.”

She said the bill ignores protecting tourism workers, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, sustainable development and trying to deal with climate change, the government returning to using coal to generate electricity.

PASOK-KINAL rapporteur Katerina Spyridaki said that the bill “puts in order, regulates several issues, some of which are surely not urgent issues in tourism … I wonder how it is possible that we have a draft bill that mentions in its title the support of infrastructures but on the contrary introduces regulations that burden the existing infrastructure, and which in no way promote the balanced distribution of tourism activity.”

She too said that doesn’t help tourism workers, some even sleeping in their cars on islands because there are so many tourists and short-term rentals that there’s no housing for them as they toil in low-wage jobs.

KKE-Communist rapporteur Christos Katsotis said the government had prioritized regulations “to satisfy demands by corporations of tourism, a chronic stance of all governments and tourism ministers.”

He said to promote investments it “abolishes every legislative regulation that under previous circumstances foresaw some protection of forests, shorelines, mountains, Natura-designated areas and changes in use of land .. to serve corporate demands.’

Other opposition parties also said the measure is designed to help corporations at the expense of tourism workers and smaller hotels trying to compete with them and the growing short-term rentals.