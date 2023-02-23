x

February 23, 2023

Economy

Despite EU Sanctions, Russian Imports Set Record in Greece

February 23, 2023
By The National Herald
Hellenic Statistical Authority. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
Hellenic Statistical Authority. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – European Union sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine exempted Russian energy supplies and didn’t slow imports to Greece which set a record in 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic lessened.

According to preliminary data released by Greece’s national statistical office ELSTAT, Greece imported 9.33 billion euros ($9.54 billion) worth of Russian products, more than double that in 2021, said the Middle East North Africa Financial Network (MENAFN.)

In December 2022 alone, the value of imports from Russia increased by 59 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching 866.3 million euros ($918.58 million,) it was said.

The report also indicated that the main products imported by Greece from Russia were petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (excluding crude), petroleum gas and other gaseous hydrocarbons, and unwrought aluminum.

The data further revealed that 398 Greek enterprises imported goods from Russia and that there was a big trade imbalance in Russia’s favor with Greece’s exports falling from 206.6 million euros ($219.07 million) to 156.4 million euros ($165.84 million) over a year.

A year’s worth of EU sanctions hasn’t stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from continuing his war and reports said the bloc is considering adding more but still doing trade in some sectors, Greece undeterred.

