x

January 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

Despite Condemnations and Walls, Immigrants Continue to Come in Record Numbers

January 18, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Immigration Migrant Families NYC
Migrants queue in the cold as they look for a shelter outside a migrant assistance center at St. Brigid Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

They insult them, build walls, etc. but immigrants continue to come in record numbers.

It is one of the top issues dividing American politics. Immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump said recently.

And despite his pre-election promises, Biden seems to be moving towards Trump’s policies.

Officials are preventing them from reaching New York by bus where they are stacked on its streets, despite the fact that the city is an informal sanctuary city for immigrants/refugees. They build walls, separate children from their parents, and yet, immigrants continue to come. They don’t give up.

They keep coming illegally, mainly from the southern borders, but from indeed everywhere, by the thousands. From Asia and even Turkey – yes, Turkey – according to a recent article in the New York Times. White, Black, Asian, men, women, children.

So many are coming that the courts have three million cases to adjudicate, most of them recent, according to a recent report in the NY Times, while the number of those fighting to avoid deportation has increased by 50% in less than a year!

What is happening? What is the cause of this unprecedented phenomenon?

Here’s how I see it:

Hope is fading in the world. The sunrise is losing its luster. The horizon is darkening.

Misery in the world is increasing due to poverty, wars, and dictatorial and authoritarian regimes.

The result is that the critical point of comparison, the difference in living standards between the countries of origin of immigrants and the United States, has increased so much that migration becomes the only viable solution for the young and ambitious.

And, secondly, despite its problems and the frequent violation of the symbolism of the Statue of Liberty, America continues to offer the best hope for a better life. Especially for the children, for the next generations.

America has been and is an experiment on the long and uphill road of humanity’s quest to rise to new heights, for a better life for all.

The struggles that America sometimes goes through to protect the value, the dignity of life, not only for the few but for the many, is a contest that it does not always win, but, knowingly or not, it does not fight only for itself. It fights for all of humanity.

That’s why the principles, the ideals, the achievements in the U.S. are broadcast and reach the entire world.

That’s why so many seek refuge here – just like we, the Greeks, have been doing, and continue to do, though at a much slower pace, for more than a century.

RELATED

Editorial
Realities and Conclusions from the Iowa Caucuses

Facts are – still – facts.

Columnists
George Andreas: I will Never Forget Him
Letter to Editor
Letter to the Editor: For a Better Future

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At Davos, Mitsotakis Touts Greece Green Energy Exporter for Europe

DAVOS - Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his aim is to make Greece a source of green alternative and sustainable energy despite for now still using coal to generate electricity.

LONDON (AP) — The double health announcements from Britain's royal family — on Kate, the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery and King Charles III's prostate treatment — have put a spotlight on the private lives of the U.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Congressional Hellenic Caucus led by Co-Chairs Reps.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.

Facts are – still – facts.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.