DeRozan Scores 26, Bulls Hand Jazz Fifth Straight Loss (Highlights)

November 29, 2022
By Associated Press
DeMar DeRozan, Lauri Markkanen
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Chicago imposed its will around the basket and on defense as the game progressed. The Bulls outscored Utah 64-44 in the paint, and they tallied 23 points off 14 Jazz turnovers.

“I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”

Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 17. Utah lost its fifth straight.

DeRozan scored 12 points and assisted on three baskets in the third quarter. He bookended a 10-0 run with a pair of free throws, giving the Bulls a 78-73 lead.

Chicago finished 22 of 25 from the free throw line.

Chicago scored three straight baskets off steals to ignite an 8-0 run and extend its lead to 94-82 early in the fourth quarter. Andre Drummond capped the run with back-to-back baskets.

“That’s what we were stressing the whole game – getting stops,” DeRozan said. “They started out hot in the first half. We knew in the second half we’d just have to buckle down and help each other, be there for each other on defense.”

Markkanen gave Utah an early spark on offense. He made nine of his first 10 shots and hit five 3-pointers before halftime.

Markkanen made back-to-back baskets that ignited a 10-0 and put the Jazz ahead 40-31 lead early in the second quarter. Utah eventually extended its lead to 49-38 behind another pair of baskets from the Finnish forward.

“Right now, he’s in a good spot,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “Our group, our team fits how he plays and it’s great to see his confidence growing. And he’s playing great.”

The Jazz closed within 102-99 on back-to-back baskets from Malik Beasley and Olynyk but drew no closer. The Bulls held Utah to two field goals over the final five minutes.

SHINING WHITE

Both of Chicago’s victories on its current six-game road trip boast a common denominator. Coby White has given the Bulls a lift off the bench in each game.

White finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting against the Jazz. He helped Chicago open the road swing last Wednesday by scoring 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting in a 118-113 victory over Milwaukee. During the first three games of the road trip, White is shooting 9 of 17 from 3-point range.

“That’s what Coby does,” DeRozan said. “He’s a game changer.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: DeRozan went 1 of 7 from the field in the first half. … Chicago outscored Utah 39-18 in bench points. … The Bulls committed only eight turnovers.

Jazz: Markkanen’s 24 first-half points were a career high for points in a half. … Utah went 6 of 15 from the free throw line.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Phoenix on Wednesday.

Jazz: Host the Clippers on Wednesday.

 

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Hawaii's Mauna Loa Starts to Erupt, Sending Ash Nearby (Video)

HONOLULU — Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.

ATHENS - "The year 2022 will be one of historic records for both foreign direct investment in Greece and for exports," Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday during his speech at the "Naftemporiki" conference entitled "Greek Economy & Entrepreneurship: Challenges and Opportunities in an Unpredictable Future!" Referring to the performance of the Greek economy, he said this proved that entrepreneurship and the state, working together, were able to contain the unprecedented challenges to a satisfactory degree.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Biden administration declared the northern long-eared bat endangered on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to save a species driven to the brink of extinction by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

