Deputy Interior Min Konstantinidis Meets with New US Consul General in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI – Deputy Ιnterior Minister, responsible for Macedonia and Thrace, Stathis Konstantinidis, met with the newly appointed Consul General of the USA in Thessaloniki, Jerrier (Jerry) Ismail.

During the meeting they discussed the bilateral relations, for which it was pointed out that they are going through the best period. They also discussed the stabilising role that Greece plays in the Southeast Mediterranean, the strategically important geopolitical position of Macedonia and Thrace in the Balkans, the attraction of US investments in the fields of energy and innovation, as well as the progress of important projects infrastructure.

The Deputy Minister of Macedonia and Thrace and the US Consul General in Thessaloniki also referred to the fires in Evros.

Konstantinidis welcomed the US Consul General in Thessaloniki and outlined the main axes of the government’s planning for the developmental reconstruction of Northern Greece.