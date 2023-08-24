x

August 25, 2023

Deputy Interior Min Konstantinidis Meets with New US Consul General in Thessaloniki

August 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
24-08-2023Konstantinidis_Ismail_3-scaled
Deputy Interior Min Konstantinidis meets with new US Consul General in Thessaloniki. (Photo: Athens News Agency)

THESSALONIKI – Deputy Ιnterior Minister, responsible for Macedonia and Thrace, Stathis Konstantinidis, met with the newly appointed Consul General of the USA in Thessaloniki, Jerrier (Jerry) Ismail.

During the meeting they discussed the bilateral relations, for which it was pointed out that they are going through the best period. They also discussed the stabilising role that Greece plays in the Southeast Mediterranean, the strategically important geopolitical position of Macedonia and Thrace in the Balkans, the attraction of US investments in the fields of energy and innovation, as well as the progress of important projects infrastructure.

The Deputy Minister of Macedonia and Thrace and the US Consul General in Thessaloniki also referred to the fires in Evros.

Konstantinidis welcomed the US Consul General in Thessaloniki and outlined the main axes of the government’s planning for the developmental reconstruction of Northern Greece.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

