August 25, 2023

Deputy FM Kotsiras Visiting Cyprus to Participate in the World Conference of Cypriots of the Diaspora

August 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Giorgos Kotsiras is visiting Cyprus. (Photo: Press and Information Office)

NICOSIA – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Giorgos Kotsiras is visiting Cyprus to participate in the World Conference of Cypriots of the Diaspora.

Kotsiras met with the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, as well as with the President of the House of Representatives Annita Dimitriou.

In a statement, the minister said that he held meetings on matters of common interest with Immigration Minister Soha Al-Gendy and the Armenian High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan, who participated in the Conference, as well as with representatives of organisations of Greek citizens residing in Cyprus. “Our common national goal remains a just, final and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue, which will restore international order and legitimacy and will be based on the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions. However, the Turkish Cypriot attacks that took place against members of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Pyla are unacceptable actions that undermine international legitimacy. We strongly and completely disapprove of them. Athens and Nicosia are in full coordination and we are taking all the necessary actions at the European and international level”.

