Deputy FM Katsaniotis Meets with Greek Communities of Argentina

Worldwide

ATHENS – Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis, who is visiting South America, held a meeting with the Greek communities of Argentina on Wednesday.

“In Buenos Aires, Bahia Blanca, Tucuman, etc. live and progress 30 thousand Greek expatriates who grow our homeland and promote our culture and values”, Katsaniotis said in a post on Twitter and added:

“We have a duty to stand by them and support them.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Katsaniotis along with Greek expatriates from Argentina opened the anniversary exhibition of the Greek embassy in Buenos Aires for the 100th anniversary of the Asia Minor Disaster, which is hosted in the building of the Union of Peloponnesians of South America.