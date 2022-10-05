x

October 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Worldwide

Deputy FM Katsaniotis Meets with Greek Communities of Argentina

October 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Katsaniotis
Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for the Greeks Abroad Andreas Katsaniotis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis, who is visiting South America, held a meeting with the Greek communities of Argentina on Wednesday.

“In Buenos Aires, Bahia Blanca, Tucuman, etc. live and progress 30 thousand Greek expatriates who grow our homeland and promote our culture and values”, Katsaniotis said in a post on Twitter and added:

“We have a duty to stand by them and support them.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Katsaniotis along with Greek expatriates from Argentina opened the anniversary exhibition of the Greek embassy in Buenos Aires for the 100th anniversary of the Asia Minor Disaster, which is hosted in the building of the Union of Peloponnesians of South America.

RELATED

General News
Crowds Flock to Funeral of Alison Russo-Elling, Victim of Greek-American Assailant

BROOKVILLE – With honors befitting an FDNY EMS lieutenant who fell in the line of duty, Alison Russo-Elling was buried today.

Associations
George Anderson Joins THI Board of Directors
Events
St. Luke Greek School in Broomall, PA Begins with Agiasmos

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Crowds Flock to Funeral of Alison Russo-Elling, Victim of Greek-American Assailant

BROOKVILLE – With honors befitting an FDNY EMS lieutenant who fell in the line of duty, Alison Russo-Elling was buried today.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings