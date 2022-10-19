Deputy Defence Min Hardalias in Naval Defence Exhibition in Paris

x

October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Panagiotis Stolis)
FILE - Deputy National Defence Minister Hardalias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Panagiotis Stolis)

PARIS – Deputy Minister of National Defence, Nikos Hardalias, participated in the international exhibition of Naval Defence and Navigation Safety “Euronaval 2022”, which is taking place in Paris on October 18-21 and referred to the revived Greek economy following its recent emergence from a status of enhanced European surveillance, as well as the official end of the 12-year period of memoranda.

Representing the Hellenic Republic and the Ministry of National Defense, Hardalias inaugurated the Greek pavilion of the exhibition.

He also met with Frence Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu. The ministers confirmed the excellent relations between the two countries, which are partners in the European Union and allies in NATO, noting that these were strengthened by the signing of the Agreement for the establishment of a Strategic Partnership for cooperation in the defence and security of Greece and France in Paris last September.

“It is particularly important to be present at this exhibition, where Greece is participating for the first time,” Hardalias said and added: “Our national participation in this prominent exhibition is yet another proof of the age-old inclination and innovative spirit of the Greeks in the maritime sector, but also of the obvious extroversion that characterises the Greek Defence Industry.”

“The Greek Armed Forces have a long tradition of using French weapons systems. The recent procurement of the Belharra frigates is the latest example of the timeless and extremely important convergence between our countries in the fields of defence, economy and foreign policy,” he noted.

Regarding the Greek participation in the exhibition, the minister pointed out that “it provides some of the most prestigious Greek defence companies with the opportunity to present their products and fields of expertise, but also to explore new investment opportunities.”

ATHENS - The safety of all of us is our first priority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the beginning of his speech on Wednesday at an event organised by the Ministry of Citizen Protection on security and the reduction of crime.

