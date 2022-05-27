x

May 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Music

Depeche Mode Founding Keyboardist Andy Fletcher Dies at 60

May 27, 2022
By Associated Press
Andy Fletcher
FILE - Andy Fletcher of the band Depeche Mode performs in concert during their "Global Spirit Tour" at the Capital One Arena, Sept. 7, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, the unassuming, bespectacled, red-headed keyboardist who for more than 40 years added his synth sounds to Depeche Mode hits like “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “Personal Jesus,” has died at age 60.

Depeche Mode announced the death of founding member Fletcher on its official social media pages.

A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the band’s posts said. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

Fletcher formed the group that would become giants of British electro-pop along with fellow synthesizer players Vince Clarke and Martin Gore, and lead singer Dave Gahan, in Basildon, England in 1980.

The band would break out a year later with their debut album “Speak and Spell,” which opened with the modest hit “New Life” and closed with one of the band’s enduring hits, “Just Can’t Get Enough.”

Clarke would leave the group and be replaced by Alan Wilder after the album.

The group would find international success with 1984’s “Some Great Reward” and the single “People are People,” and their prominence would only grow throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

Fletcher would lend his keyboards to classic albums including “Music for the Masses,” “Black Celebration” and “Violator.”

The first of these led to a world tour that brought a live album, a documentary, and a legendary concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, that represented the pinnacle of the band’s prominence.

A fan of soccer team Chelsea FC with a penchant for chess, Fletcher assumed a low-profile in the group. He did not sing or write songs, and his face never as familiar as those of his bandmates.

“Martin’s the songwriter, Alan’s the good musician, Dave’s the vocalist, and I bum around,” he said in the tour documentary, “101.”

But Fletch was a uniting figure and often the tiebreaking vote in the squabbles of his more famous bandmates.

He also occasionally played bass in the band.

Depeche Mode was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Gahan, Fletcher and Gore had to accept the honor remotely along with all the other inductees in the pandemic year. As usual, Fletcher let his bandmates do nearly all the talking.

His death leaves Gahan and Gore as the only permanent members.

Fletcher’s musical peers paid him tribute as word of his death spread.

“His keyboard sounds crafted not just Depeche Mode’s sonic approach but shifted the direction of Techno, EDM, Downtempo, Triphop, & Electronica. Crucial loss,” Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid tweeted.

The Pet Shop Boys said on Twitter that he was “a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music.”

Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark tweeted that he was a “beautiful person in an amazing band.”

The eldest of four siblings, Fletcher was born in Basildon and raised in Nottingham, England.

He became childhood friends with Clarke, and with singer Alison Moyet, who would form Yazoo (known as Yaz in the U.S.) with Clarke after he left Depeche Mode.

“Since we were 10,” Moyet tweeted Thursday. “Same estate. Class mates to label mates. He who kept faith with all the old gang and they with him. It doesn’t compute. Fletch. I have no words.”

As teens, Fletcher and Clarke would form the short-lived group “No Romance.”

With Gore, who Fletcher met at a pub in Basildon in 1980, they formed the trio Composition of Sound, with all three playing synthesizer. Gahan was recruited into the group later in the year, and the name was changed to Depeche Mode.

Fletcher would remain with the group until his death, though reported struggles with depression in 1994 spurred him to sit out part of a tour.

He started his own record label, Toast Hawaii, in 2002, releasing an album by the band CLIENT.

Fletcher would perform DJ sets at the band’s live shows, which he continued to do at festivals and clubs after he and CLIENT parted ways.

Fletcher is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years Gráinne Mullan, and their children Megan and Joe.

RELATED

Cinema
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ Star, Dies

Ray Liotta, the blue-eyed actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," has died.

Music
Stars and Royalty Watch ABBA’s Return in Digital Stage Show
Culture
Pioneering Camille A. Brown Creates a Broadway Rainbow

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Man of God Opens in Australia & New Zealand on June 2, Canada June 3

NEW YORK – Man of God, the inspirational and award-winning story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek orthodox saints — continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings