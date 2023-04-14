Departure of Athenians for Orthodox Easter Picks Up the Pace

Society

Increased traffic on the Kifissos river in the direction of Athens-Corinth, as the Easter excursionists leave, Thursday, April 13, 2023 (TATIANA BOLARI / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The departure of Athenian citizens from the Greek capital for Orthodox Easter picked up the pace at Attica ports on Good Friday.

A total of 14 ferries are scheduled to depart for the Aegean islands and 31 for the islands of the Saronic Gulf. Another 12 ferries will depart from the port of Rafina and 9 from Lavrio.

Trucks of over 3.5 tonnes are forbidden from using national highway lanes leading out of the capital from 6:00 until 16:00 on Good Friday.

On Thursday, a total of 19 ferries departed for the Cyclades islands, the islands of the eastern Aegean, the Dodecanese islands and Crete.