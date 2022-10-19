x

October 19, 2022

Department of Greek Education Visits Various Metropolises Across GOARCH

October 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Greek Ed Visits Metropolises 2022 large
Department of Greek Education Visits Various Metropolises Across GOARCH. (Photo: GOARCH / Department of Greek Education)

Under the direction of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Department of Greek Education Director Anastasios Koularmanis and Associate Director Rev. Protopresbyter Gregory Stamkopoulos have begun visiting various Metropolises around the country to listen and learn from Metropolitans, clergy, parish presidents, school board directors, and teachers about the real day-to-day issues they face teaching the Greek language in their communities.

Serving as director of the Department, says Koularmanis, requires speaking one-on-one with educators and discerning what their top priorities and needs are. “These visits provide us with an opportunity to speak directly to clergy and teachers to hear their voices and find out first-hand what they would like to see addressed for their wellbeing and education at their schools,” he said. “We are also taking the opportunity to talk to staff on the front-line to discuss the day-to-day issues they face to deliver our aspirations as an Archdiocese. We require and need their input on how we can move forward.”

Koularmanis recently visited the Metropolis of Detroit in September, where he was received by His Eminence Metropolitan Nicholas and had the chance to meet with over 20 clergy and over 30 teachers and school directors.  The meeting resulted in a fruitful exchange of ideas regarding how parishes can benefit from collaborative programs and projects, and educators shared their concerns, as well as their desire to work together so that parishes can continue to provide students with the opportunity to learn the Greek language.

In August, His Eminence Metropolitan Savas, Chancellor Rev. Fr. George Callos, and Director of Education Mrs. Maria Stamoulis welcomed Koularmanis to the Metropolis of Pittsburgh, where discussions with educators revolved around how the Archdiocese can better serve the schools and unique programs of the Metropolis.

“Every metropolis I have visited, so far, has been incredibly welcoming and it was wonderful to see so many excited clergy and teachers proudly speaking about their parish programs,” Koularmanis said.

The Department’s leadership will continue to visit Metropolises with the aim of understanding each of their needs and hurdles and how best the Department can assist them moving forward. The Department has developed a number of new educational resources for teachers working in parish programs and in schools, including the upcoming in-person 4th Annual Educational Conference on November 12.

To learn more about the various programming opportunities available to parishes, contact the Director of the Department of Greek Education, Mr. Anastasios Koularmanis at @akoularmanis@goarch.org

Source: GOARCH

