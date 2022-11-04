Dep. FM Katsaniotis to Have Series of Meetings in Chicago

Politics

CHICAGO – Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis will visit Chicago from 5 to 9 November where he will hold meetings with local top officials, the Metropolitan of Chicago Nathanael and with members of the Greek Diaspora, a foreign ministry announcement said on Friday.

Specifically, Katsaniotis will have a series of meetings with members of the academic community, education agencies and Greek-American entrepreneurs.

On Sunday, November 6, Katsaniotis will participate in an open briefing with the Greek Diaspora and on Tuesday 8 November in an event of the Greek Interior Ministry on issues of the Greek expatriates vote.