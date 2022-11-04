x

November 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Dep. FM Katsaniotis to Have Series of Meetings in Chicago

November 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Katsaniotis
FILE - Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for the Greeks Abroad Andreas Katsaniotis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

CHICAGO – Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis will visit Chicago from 5 to 9 November where he will hold meetings with local top officials, the Metropolitan of Chicago Nathanael and with members of the Greek Diaspora, a foreign ministry announcement said on Friday.

Specifically, Katsaniotis will have a series of meetings with members of the academic community, education agencies and Greek-American entrepreneurs.

On Sunday, November 6, Katsaniotis will participate in an open briefing with the Greek Diaspora and on Tuesday 8 November in an event of the Greek Interior Ministry on issues of the Greek expatriates vote.

RELATED

Church
Archbishop Sotirios Commemorates ‘OXI’ Day

We often celebrate anniversaries.

Politics
TNH Previews Elections That Could Be Pivotal for America & Hellenism
Events
All Generations of the Boston Community Honored ‘OXI’ Day

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Stable after Shooting

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday.

Federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday.

Keystone, W.Va.

NICOSIA - Some of the thousands of passengers stranded at Cyprus' Paphos International Airport when baggage handlers went on a sudden strike were able to finally return home – but without their bags.

CHICAGO - Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis will visit Chicago from 5 to 9 November where he will hold meetings with local top officials, the Metropolitan of Chicago Nathanael and with members of the Greek Diaspora, a foreign ministry announcement said on Friday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings