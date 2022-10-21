x

October 21, 2022

Dep. Defence Min Hardalias to Pay Official Visit to Australia

October 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Panagiotis Stolis)
FILE - Deputy National Defence Minister Hardalias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Panagiotis Stolis)

MELBOURNE – Deputy Defence Minister Nikos Hardalias will pay an official visit to Australia from Saturday 22 October to Saturday 29 October. According to an announcement, Hardalias accepted an invitation from the South Australia government and will attend the Greek community’s events for the celebration of OHI Day (October 28) and the inauguration ceremony for a new Monument of the Fallen for Freedom in Adelaide.

During his visit to Australia, Hardalias will hold a series of meetings with top federal and government officials, with representatives of the local Greek and Cypriot communities and will attend social and celebration events of the Greek communities in Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide.

