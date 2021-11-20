x

November 20, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

General News

Dennis Konstantos, 36, Managed George’s Restaurant in Oak Park

November 20, 2021
By The National Herald
obit candle
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

OAK PARK, IL – Dionisios Konstantos, known as Saki or Dennis, manager at George’s Family Restaurant in Oak Park, passed away on November 10, the Wednesday Journal of Oak Park and River Forest reported. He was 36 years old.

The youngest son of Ourania and George Konstantos, the owners of the popular diner at 145 S. Oak Park Avenue, “cared deeply about his family’s restaurant and everyone who entered it,” the Journal reported, adding that “his life was cut short by a heart attack… but he will be remembered as a friend who was as quick to give hugs as he was to top off your coffee.”

“He was a wonderful son,” said George Konstantos, the Journal reported. “I love him very much.”

“His dedication to the diner went beyond greeting customers by name and memorizing how they liked their hash browns,” the Journal reported, noting that “beneath his cheeky humor and unpretentious personality was a compassionate soul who worried when elderly regulars didn’t show up at their usual time. He kept their preferred tables open just in case.”

“He worked hard at this restaurant always,” his father told the Journal. “He loved the people.”

“When staff was short, he picked up the slack — waiting tables, working the register and manning the grill himself,” the Journal reported, adding that “during quieter hours, he could often be found listening to the lengthy stories of chatty customers or engaging them in friendly debates.”

“Inside the Oak Park community, there were few faces as welcoming as Saki’s,” Oak Park Eats Editor Melissa Elsmo told the Journal. “No trip to George’s was complete without seeing Saki.”

Dionisios Konstantos is survived by his parents, George and Ourania Konstantos; his brother, John; and his sister, Konstantina. He was the uncle of Fereniki, Ourania and George.

The funeral service was held on November 16 at St. Lazarus Greek Orthodox Chapel in Des Plaines, with interment at Ridgewood Cemetery.

RELATED

Politics
Maloney Statement on Passing President Biden’s Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON, DC – On November 19, Congresswoman Carolyn B.

General News
Memory Eternal for Presbytera Artemis Demopoulos, 94
General News
Capital Link 6th Annual International Shipping Forum China

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.

Society

ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.

General News

CETRAL ISLIP, NY – At the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Greek-American Konstantino Zarkadas, 48, a Glen Cove-based medical doctor specializing in internal medicine, on November 12 pleaded guilty to disaster relief fraud and wire fraud in connection with his receipt of millions of dollars in small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDLP).

Society

Society

Video

Thousands in Vienna Protest Austria’s Looming Lockdown (Vid)

VIENNA (AP) — Thousands of protesters gathered in Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain the country's skyrocketing coronavirus infections.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings