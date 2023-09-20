x

September 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Health

Denmark’s Novo Nordisk and South Africa’s Aspen Sign a Deal to Produce Insulin for African Patients

September 20, 2023
By Associated Press
South Africa Insulin Africa
FILE — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, heads a government delegation on a visit to ASPEN Pharmaceuticals in Gqeberha, South Africa March 29, 2021. (AP Photo,file)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk signed a deal with South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare to produce human insulin for diabetes patients in Africa, where there is a dire need for the life-saving treatment.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention welcomed the move Wednesday, saying it would “greatly impact the fight against diabetes” in Africa.

Novo Nordisk has contracted Aspen to convert insulin into finished doses at its plant in Gqeberha, South Africa, the companies said when announcing the partnership in separate statements on Tuesday.

They project the production of 16 million vials in 2024, the yearly amount needed to treat 1.1 million patients in Africa, and an increase to enough insulin to treat 4.1 million diabetes patients on the continent annually by 2026. Production will start at the beginning of next year.

The insulin will be distributed to national health authorities and non-governmental organizations through a “low-cost” tender system, Novo Nordisk said.

Last year, the World Health Organization estimated that there are 24 million adults living with diabetes in Africa, saying the number is expected to rise to 55 million by 2045.

The number of premature deaths from diabetes in Africa is higher than the global average and only half of African patients with chronic type 1 diabetes — the most common form in children — have access to the insulin they critically need, WHO said.

Aspen has spent over $300 million on its facility on the south coast of South Africa, which was used to finish COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic badly exposed the struggles of Africa’s healthcare sector to produce and supply its own drugs and vaccines for the continent of 1.3 billion people.

WHO says 95% of all medicines used in Africa are imported and there is an urgent need to boost local production. In just two examples of how vulnerable the continent is to diseases, over 90% of the world’s malaria deaths and 70% of all people living with HIV/AIDS are in Africa, according to WHO.

RELATED

Health
Pregnancy Centers, Safe Haven Sites Combat Infant Abandonment

The National Safe Haven Alliance (NSHA) notes that in 2021, 31 babies were placed in dumpsters, found in backpacks, or discarded in other dangerous locations.

Science
Climate Change Drove Greece’s Deadly Floods: Humans Made it Worse
Science
Google Brings its AI Chatbot Bard into its Inner Circle, Opening Door to Gmail, Maps, YouTube

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.