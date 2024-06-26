x

June 26, 2024

Denmark Advances to Last 16 at European Championship after 0-0 Draw with Serbia

June 25, 2024
By Associated Press
denmark
Denmark's Andreas Christensen (6), Kasper Dolberg (12) and teammates react after a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MUNICH  — Denmark advanced to the last 16 at the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Serbia on Tuesday.

The Danes finished Group C with three points, the same as Slovenia, but ended up in second place because of a better qualifying ranking. Slovenia, which drew 0-0 with group-winner England, also advanced to the knockout stage at Euro 2024.

Denmark had most of the chances even though Serbia needed a victory to reach the next round. And almost all of those Danish opportunities came through Christian Eriksen, who was making a record 133rd appearance for his country.

Denmark and Slovenia finished even on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary points.

Slovenia’s result against England also eliminated Croatia, which finished third in Group B.

Earlier Tuesday, Kylian Mbappé scored his first goal at a European Championship in France’s 1-1 draw with Poland. The French finished runner-up in Group D behind Austria, which beat the Netherlands 3-2.

Mbappé, who wore a mask after breaking his nose in France’s opening game against Austria, scored from the penalty spot. Robert Lewandowski equalized with spot kick to give already-eliminated Poland its first point of the tournament.

Tennis great Novak Djokovic was in the stadium in Munich to cheer on Serbia. He walked onto the field before the match to chants of “Nole, Nole” from his country’s fans.

Tuesday’s match had the longest wait for the first attempt in a Euro 2024 game, with Denmark defender Alexander Bah heading the ball wide in the 16th minute.

The Danes went closer five minutes later when Eriksen’s shot was pushed around the right post by Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

Denmark put the ball in the net moments later but it was disallowed because Jonas Wind had wrestled Rajkovic to the ground as both players and the ball went over the line following a corner from Eriksen.

Serbia also had a goal ruled out early in the second half. Luka Jovic, one of three halftime substitutes for Serbia, was offside before Joachim Andersen bundled the ball into his own net.

Disappointed Serbian fans hurled plastic cups onto the field after the disallowed goal, causing a brief stoppage as stewards ran to clear them.

It’s Not as World-Famous as Ramen or Sushi. But the Humble Onigiri is Soul Food in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The word “onigiri” became part of the Oxford English Dictionary this year, proof that the humble sticky-rice ball and mainstay of Japanese food has entered the global lexicon.

