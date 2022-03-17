x

March 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Economy

Denied Development, China’s COSCO Takes Piraeus to Record Profits

March 17, 2022
By The National Herald
Cosco's facilities in Piraeus. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
Cosco's facilities in Piraeus. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

PIRAEUS – Although hopes for expansion were stymied by a Greek court over an environmental impact statement, China’s management company COSCO said it had brought in 154.2 million euros ($170.29 million) in a record 2021 turnover.

That was a 16 percent increase from the previous year when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and as the health crisis has just entered a third year but not drastically affecting operations at the port.

The numbers were revealed by a company statement, said China’s state-run cable network CGTN, also citing the state news agency Xinhua which produces stories about Greece as ties between the countries tightened.

Profit before tax amounted to 49.2 million euros ($54.36 million), up 33.3 percent year-on-year; profit after tax reached 36.8 million euros ($40.66 million), up 39.4 percent; and the proposed dividend per share was 0.63 euros ($0.70), up 57.5 percent, according to the Chinese-controlled company.

Compared to 2020, Pier I of the Piraeus container terminal handled 13.9 percent more 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and the car terminal 40.6 percent more vehicles in 2021.

The cruise terminal facilitated 379 cruise vessels and the ship repair docks served 16.5 percent more vessels, the news reports said although the Greek court order will likely for some time slow renovation and greater capacity.

“The continuous increase in the company’s turnover despite the difficulties we have all faced in the past due to the pandemic reveals a highly resilient company built on solid foundations,” said Yu Zenggang, Piraeuis Port Authority Chairman.

COSCO shipping in 2016 acquired a major stake in the operation of the port that had been a money-bleeder, but surrounding businesses are resisting efforts for improvements, fearing competition from new companies.

Piraeus is important enough to China that President Xi Jinping visited the site in 2019 as China was pushing its new Silk Road plan, called the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to use Piraeus as a gateway to the European Union.

RELATED

Politics
Greek Prosecutors Charge 13 at State Disease Agency Over Funding

ATHENS – Charges of breach of faith have been brought by a prosecutor against 13 people, including a Bishop, over some 2 million euros ($2.

Society
Elefsina Reception Facility Opens Its Doors to Ukrainian Refugees
Economy
Greek Gov’t Presents Details of Further State Aid to Tackle Prices Hikes

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Space Telescope’s Image of Star Gets Photobombed by Galaxies

NASA's new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings