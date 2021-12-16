x

December 16, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Politics

Dendias Welcomes American Senate Vote on US-GR Partnership Act

December 16, 2021
By Athens News Agency
FILE- Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
FILE- Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias welcomed, on behalf of the Greek government, the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act of 2021 voted by the US Senate on Wednesday.

Dendias particularly thanked the initiators of the bill, Senators Bob Menendez (chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla), as well as US House Representatives Ted Deutch and Gus Bilirakis for being “friends of Greece, friends of peace, stability and security.”

“The adoption of this bill, coming after the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), is one more significant step in deepening strategic relations between Greece and the United States,” the Greek FM noted, adding that “these are relations our government considers its basic priority and has cultivated them since coming to power.”

The Act’s key provisions includes support for Greek military modernization funding, transfer of American military equipment to Greece, and parliamentary engagement within the 3+1 framework (Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the United States).

“This particular law reflects the strategic significance the United States assign to Greece, especially in the direction of safeguarding the prosperity of the Greek people. It also opens opportunities in deepening the defense agreement at a level that does not correspond to any other country in our region,” Dendias said, recognizing once again Greece’s role as a factor of stability in the region.

FM Dendias thanked all those in Athens and Washington who worked for the agreement, especially US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt and Greek Ambassador to Washington Alexandra Papadopoulou.

RELATED

Sciences
Greek Experts Say COVID Infections Are Falling but Deaths Remain High

ATHENS - New coronavirus infections have shown a slight drop, Alternate Health Ministry Mina Gaga said at a regular briefing on Thursday, adding that the trend appears to be the result of rising vaccination rates.

Society
Greece Confirms 4,696 New Virus Cases on Thursday, 96 Deaths
Society
Wave of Post-Holiday COVID-19 Cases Warning Brought for Greece

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

ΝΕW YORK - It has been more than two years since the last time anyone saw Jennifer Dulos, οn May 24, 2019, after dropping of her kids at school, the mother of 5 disappeared, only months before her 51st birthday.

Politics

ANKARA - For the umpteenth time, Turkey has repeated its insistence that Greek remove troops off Greek islands, citing the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that Turkey doesn't recognize, along with the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

Associations

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) held its 85th Annual Scholarship Celebration on December 11 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

Society

Society

Video

Towns in Mourning While Digging Out from Deadly Tornadoes

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky — Tight-knit communities still digging out from the deadly tornadoes that killed dozens of people across eight states in the South and Midwest are turning to another heavy-hearted task: honoring and burying their dead.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings