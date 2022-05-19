x

May 19, 2022

Dendias: We Keep Alive the Memory of the 353,000 Victims of Genocide

May 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – “Today is a day of remembrance of the Genocide against Pontian Hellenism,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in a Twitter post.

“We keep alive the memory of the 353,000 victims, we honor the great contribution of the Pontians to the economic, spiritual and social life of the country, as well as to the national struggles”, he underlined.

