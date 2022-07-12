Dendias Visits Odessa, Says Greece Will Strive to Protect City

Politics

ODESSA – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, speaking to reporters during a visit to Ukrainian city of Odessa on Tuesday, sent the message that Greece and its government is making every effort to protect the city and the Greece’s cultural heritage there from the repercussions of the war.

“It is my great pleasure to be in Odessa once more today. Firstly to meeting the mayor, G. Trukhanov, and so that we can discuss how we will coordinate the joint effort to make the historic centre of Odessa a cultural monument protected by UNESCO, a World Heritage monument, creating in this way a cultural shield that will protect this historic centre from the repercussions of the war. A centre that is linked to Greece, chiefly because this is where the Greek Revolution began,” Dendias said.

He pointed out that the building in which the Greek Revolution started was in Odessa and owned by the Greek state, while Greece was also linked to Odessa via the Opera House, which had been built when the city’s mayor was Grigorios Maraslis, an ethnic Greek who had been one of Greece’s great benefactors.

Dendias said the Greek culture ministry will assist by supplying two experts, while Greece will use the experience gained in the successful effort to have the town of Corfu declared a World Heritage Monument, in order to soon include Odessa in the same list.

I met with the Head of Odessa Regional Military Administration Col. M.Marchenko. Discussion focused on the situation on the ground & on 🇬🇷’s readiness to facilitate the export of 🇺🇦 grain from Black Sea ports once the conditions allow it. pic.twitter.com/OmzdDvJViv — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) July 12, 2022

The Greek minister also met members of the Greek community in the city, including Greeks that fled Mariupol when this was attacked by Russia.

He is to be briefed on the head of the Odessa regional military command on the situation and attend the signature of an agreement with the Odessa State Archives, in which the Greek ministry will agree to jointly finance efforts to digitalise archives concerning the Greek presence in the city.