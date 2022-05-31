Dendias: Turkey’s Recent Stance Affirms Greece’s Concerns

Politics

Through its recent stance Turkey simply exposes itself and proves to everyone including the most skeptical how right Greeks are when we say Turkey threatens us, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday in Sarajevo.

Speaking to Greek media about recent Turkish officials’ statements, Dendias said, “I fully understand the irritation that Greece’s letter to the United Nations caused in Turkey – the letter with which we responded in a fully persuasive and legally founded way to all Turkish complaints,” the Foreign minister said.

Greece, he underlined, will continue the path it has chosen of International Right, the Law of the Sea, the United Nations, and the path of the European and global values.