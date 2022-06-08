Dendias: Turkey Should Refrain from Provocations

Politics

ATHENS – Turkey should refrain from strong and provocative statements, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said in Pristina on Wednesday, and seek for calmness and bilateral relations within International Laws.

At a press conference during a visit to Kosovo, Dendias was asked to comment on provocative statements by Turkish officials and his Turkish counterpart, and said “our relations should always move within the framework of International Law, the Law of the Sea, and the respect of our countries’ territorial integrity.”

His long-term impression is that a great majority of Turkish society looks to a European path for Turkey, he said, and expressed the hope the Turkish government shares this vision and acts accordingly.