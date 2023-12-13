x

December 13, 2023

Dendias: The Issue of German War Reparations Remains Open for the Greek Government

December 13, 2023
By Athens News Agency
DENDIAS_KALAVRYTA
National Defence Minister Nikos Dendias represented the prime minister and the government at events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Kalavryta Holocaust on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. (Photo: X(Twitter)/@NikosDendias)

KALAVRYTA – “The issue of German war reparations remains open for the Greek government,” National Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday in Kalavryta, where he represented the prime minister and the government at events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Kalavryta Holocaust.

Dendias pointed out in his statement that anniversaries like that of Kalavryta “work towards the creation of a broad front of national unity and accord.”

More specifically, after laying a wreath at the memorial for the victims of the Holocaust, Dendias, said:

“It was with great emotion that I represented Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Greek government here in Kalavryta today. In the town of Kalavryta, paying the required tribute to the victims of Nazi atrocities. I would also like to make it clear that all these anniversaries are opportunities for national reflection and work towards creating a broad front of national unity and accord. Finally, regarding the issue of German war reparations, I want to clarify something that I have repeatedly said as the country’s foreign minister, that is, in my previous capacity. The issue for the Greek government remains absolutely open.”

