Dendias: Strengthening Cooperation between Greece and the US Promotes Common Interests

Politics

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, launched on Tuesday the start of the 4th Greece - US Strategic Dialogue. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Cooperation between Greece and the US has become even stronger and its strengthening promotes common interests, but also regional peace and stability, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday in a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken launching the start of the 4th Greece-US Strategic Dialogue.

Dendias underlined that the strategic relations between the two countries show the continuous interest of the US in our region regarding cooperation and defense.

He underlined that the two countries have common values and common respect for International Law.

Referring to the talks he will have with the US Secretary of State, he said they will discuss defense and security, enforcement of international law and the fight against terrorism, humanitarian and environmental challenges as well as relations between peoples. “We will have an open dialogue about regional political problems,” he added.

The foreign minister made special reference to the geostrategic and energy importance of Alexandroupolis for Southeastern Europe.

Blinken stresses Greece’s leading role in strengthening security in the region

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in his introductory remarks at the opening of the 4th round of the Greece-US Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday stressed Greece’s leading role in strengthening security and the energy transition in the region while underlining that the US is grateful for Greece’s unwavering support to Ukraine.

Blinken also thanked Greece for its support to Turkey after the devastating earthquakes and called on Athens and Ankara to seize the historic moment and the positive climate that has been created.

He pointed out that the Strategic Dialogue is actually a reflection of the relationship our citizens have had for more than 200 years and indeed today’s expanded delegation represents the depth of our relationship.

He reminded that today’s discussion is based on the 3rd strategic dialogue held between the two ministries in Washington in 2021 and other important steps, such as the amendment of the defense cooperation agreement.

The US Secretary of State stated that the armies of the two countries are training together, in new ways and in more places adding that Alexandroupolis has become a key strategic hub to bring new defense weapons, trucks, artillery, military units across Europe.

He noted that the US is working to upgrade facilities in the region and creating new jobs, while “we have similar investments in other parts of Greece, including a $123 million in infrastructure in Souda Bay and Larissa.”

“The US is grateful for Greece’s unwavering support for Ukraine after the invasion, including opening its doors to 20,000 displaced Ukrainians,” he said.

He also called on the two countries to “seize the historic opportunity to strengthen historic relations between two critical allies in a pivotal region at a crucial time.”

Furthermore, the US minister referred to efforts to promote clean energy and strengthen energy security.

“Greece’s transition is a model for the region,” he said, recalling that renewable energy sources such as wind and solar provided half of Greece’s electricity needs, which, he said, is equivalent to the removal of 3 million cars from the roads.

He also praised Greece’s role in supporting neighboring countries to diversify energy sources by reducing their dependence on Russia, such as Bulgaria.

He also noted that Greece and the US are working to strengthen the ties between the two peoples and emphasized that over one million Americans visit Greece every year.