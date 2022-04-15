Dendias Sends Condolences to the Vatican over Death of Caritas Ukraine Members

Politics

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday sent a letter to the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, conveying his sincere condolences over the death of two Caritas Ukraine workers and five members of their families “in the senseless attack on the Caritas Centre in Mariupol on March 15,” according to a Greek foreign ministry post on Twitter.

“Highlighting the Caritas’ staff selfless work to help those in need in Ukraine, FM Dendias expressed his deep gratitude for their life-saving assistance to the Greek Diaspora members and underlined the need for all sides to ensure their safety as a matter of critical importance,” a second ministry tweet added.