x

April 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Politics

Dendias Sends Condolences to the Vatican over Death of Caritas Ukraine Members

April 15, 2022
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Christos Bonis)
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Christos Bonis)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday sent a letter to the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, conveying his sincere condolences over the death of two Caritas Ukraine workers and five members of their families “in the senseless attack on the Caritas Centre in Mariupol on March 15,” according to a Greek foreign ministry post on Twitter.

“Highlighting the Caritas’ staff selfless work to help those in need in Ukraine, FM Dendias expressed his deep gratitude for their life-saving assistance to the Greek Diaspora members and underlined the need for all sides to ensure their safety as a matter of critical importance,” a second ministry tweet added.

RELATED

Society
Pierrakakis: “Digital Transformation Is Social Policy”

ATHENS - The digital governance ministry supports the vision and strategy adopted by the labour ministry, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Friday at an event organised at the labour ministry for the upgrading of electronic services offered by its social insurance and employment agencies to citizens.

Society
UK Says Rwanda Flights to Start in Weeks; Critics Slam Plan
Politics
Mitsotakis: “We Are Changing The State Using Technology As a Tool, Not an End in Itself”

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Maritime Golf Event: Best Golf Tournament in Greece, September 8-11

ATHENS – The Greek Maritime Golf Event retains its top position as the best golf tournament in Greece, while it is expected to gather the interest of the Greek and world maritime industry for the 8th year on September 8-11 at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings