February 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

Dendias: Safety of 150,000 Ethnic Greeks in Ukraine a Concern for Greece

February 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΥΠΕΞ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΣΤΟ ΠΑΡΙΣΙ (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ / EUROKINISSI)
FM Dendias attends Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

PARIS – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said that he will be raising Greece’s concerns for the safety of the Greek ethnic minority in Ukraine at an emergency meeting of EU members states’ foreign ministers on Tuesday.

The Greek community in Ukraine numbers some 150,000 people, Dendias said.

In Paris, Dendias also met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which is organised by the French Presidency of the Council of the EU. India, which he will visit in March, “is a uniquely rising power that will play a key role at global level,” the Greek minister added.

The Ministerial Forum includes EU Foreign Ministers and their counterparts from nearly 30 Indo-Pacific countries, as well as representatives of European institutions and regional organisations.

(ANA-MPA/M. Spinthourakis)

Mitsotakis: “We Condemn Russia’s Actions, Which Blatantly Violate Int’l Law”

ATHENS - "The recognition by Russia yesterday of the unilateral declaration of 'independence' by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.

