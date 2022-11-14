Dendias: My Collaboration with the PM Is Marked by Mutual Trust

Politics

Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks with journalists as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. EU foreign ministers will hold exchanges of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Great Lakes region and Western Balkans. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias underlined that his working relationship with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was one of mutual trust, as he arrived for a ministers’ council in Brussels on Monday.

He added that “it has produced tangible results in the field of foreign policy in the most difficult period” and that he was fully satisfied with the prime minister’s assurances as regards a full investigation of the phone tapping case.

In particular, the foreign minister said: “Today we will discuss Ukraine, the Western Balkans and Africa, Central Africa, issues extremely important for the EU. However, I would also like to say that my cooperation with the prime minister is a cooperation that is lasting and marked by mutual trust. After all, it has produced tangible results in the field of foreign policy in the most difficult period. I am fully covered by the prime minister’s assurance that abundant light will be shed.”