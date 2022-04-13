Dendias Meets with Japanese Counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi

Politics

TOKYO – Bilateral and Euro-Japanese relations, cooperation in international organisations and developments in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Indo-Pacific and the Western Balkans dominated the meeting of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Tokyo.

The common commitment to International Law and the Law of the Sea connects Greece and Japan, Dendias underlined on Wednesday in a post on Twitter, after the meeting.