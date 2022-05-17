x

May 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Dendias meets with Blinken, Menendez in Washington

May 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FS-6vWdXoAM-ERK
FM Dendias meets with US counterpart Blinken in Washington. (Photo via Twitter)

WASHINGOTN – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday, the minister tweeted.

“We had a productive meeting that emphasized the importance of Greece-US strategic relations,” he said, adding that they had a “constructive discussion on situation in Ukraine following Russian invasion and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus issue and the Western Balkans.”

Dendias, who is accompanying Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, met after the premier’s address at a joint session of the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

Earlier today, Nikos Dendias met briefly with US Senator Bob Menendez in Washington, the ministry tweeted.

RELATED

Society
Two Doctors in Greece Convicted in Patient’s Surgery Death

Two doctors in northern Greece - one for a second time - were convicted of negligent manslaughter over the May 2017 death of a 24-year-old man from complications following surgery but will serve no jail time.

Politics
Mitsotakis Confirms Greek Interest in F-35s at White House Reception
Politics
PM Mitsotakis Tells Congress Democracy Is Tested by Russia

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis Meets with Biden at the White House (Video)

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, in the first day of an official two-day visit to the American capital.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings