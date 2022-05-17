Dendias meets with Blinken, Menendez in Washington

Politics

FM Dendias meets with US counterpart Blinken in Washington. (Photo via Twitter)

WASHINGOTN – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday, the minister tweeted.

“We had a productive meeting that emphasized the importance of Greece-US strategic relations,” he said, adding that they had a “constructive discussion on situation in Ukraine following Russian invasion and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus issue and the Western Balkans.”

Dendias, who is accompanying Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, met after the premier’s address at a joint session of the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

Earlier today, Nikos Dendias met briefly with US Senator Bob Menendez in Washington, the ministry tweeted.