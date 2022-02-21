x

February 21, 2022

Dendias: I Will Raise the Greek Minority’s Security Issues with Ukraine’s FM

February 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.
Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (Ida Marie Odgaard/ Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

BRUSSELS – EU foreign ministers will discuss security in Europe, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday, in a doorstep statement at his arrival for the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, noting that “it was of great interest for us in Greece also, following my visit to Mariupol, but also to Moscow.”

“I will also have the opportunity to draw the attention of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Mr. [Dmytro] Kuleba, who is attending, to the issues concerning the security of the Greek minority in the wider contact [line] area around Mariupol,” Dendias underlined.

Beyond that, he added, a second very interesting issue on the agenda was that of Bosnia and Herzegovina. “I think that the EU should very carefully turn its attention to the issues of the Western Balkans. The situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina is not good. Elections are required under an electoral law that ensures the unity of the country. I think we will have a very interesting exchange of views on this and I look forward with particular interest to hearing the views of my Croatian colleague,” he said.
(ANA/ E. Zarkadoula)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

