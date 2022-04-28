x

April 28, 2022

Dendias Holds Farewell Lunch for Outgoing US Amb Pyatt

April 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΠΑΡΑΘΕΣΗ ΑΠΟ ΥΠΕΞ Ν. ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΑΠΟΧΑΙΡΕΤΙΣΤΗΡΙΟΥ ΓΕΥΜΑΤΟΣ ΠΡΟΣ ΤΙΜΗΝ ΤΟΥ ΑΠΕΡΧΟΜΕΝΟΥ ΠΡΕΣΒΗ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ G. PYATT (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ/EUROKINISSI)
FM Dendias holds farewell lunch for outgoing US Ambassador Pyatt. (Photo by Eurokinssi)

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias held a farewell lunch in honor of outgoing US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Thursday.

Dendias thanked Pyatt “for his valuable contribution to further advancing the Greece-US strategic relationship and cooperation during his tenure in Greece,” the minister said on Twitter.

